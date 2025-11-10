Left Menu

Remembering Abhinay: A Journey from Stardom to Struggles

Tamil actor Abhinay, renowned for his role in 'Thulluvadho Ilamai', passed away at 44 due to liver-related issues. Despite battling illness and relying on crowdfunding, his colleagues, including Dhanush, supported him. His contributions spanned films like 'Thuppakki' and 'Anjaan'. He lived alone, aided by fellow artistes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:56 IST
Abhinay
Renowned Tamil actor Abhinay, celebrated for his role in the popular film 'Thulluvadho Ilamai', died on Monday at the age of 44. According to sources, he had been suffering from liver-related problems and had been crowdfunding his treatment.

Fellow actor Dhanush, who co-starred with him in 'Thulluvadho Ilamai', reportedly contributed Rs 5 lakh towards his medical expenses. Throughout his career, Abhinay transitioned to supporting roles and voice work, featuring in films like 'Thuppakki' (2012) and 'Anjaan' (2014).

Abhinay, who lived alone and left behind no surviving family, received aid from the South Indian Artistes' Association to conduct his last rites. Vice-President 'Poochi' Murugan highlighted the contributions of actor Bala, who donated Rs 1 lakh and offered personal support to Abhinay during his time of need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

