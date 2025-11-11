Folk Dances Inspire Record Voter Turnout in Bihar Elections
In Bihar, cultural performances were used to boost voter turnout during the assembly elections. Folk and tribal dances outside polling stations encouraged voters, resulting in a record turnout. The initiative highlighted local cultural heritage while engaging voters in Purnea district.
- Country:
- India
In an innovative approach to boost voter turnout, cultural troupes showcased Bihar's traditional folk and tribal dances outside a polling booth in Purnea district on Tuesday.
The second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls across 122 constituencies in Bihar saw voters greeted with vibrant cultural performances as part of a strategic effort to engage them amid tight security.
At a model polling station in Kala Bhawan, performers clad in traditional attire welcomed voters by dancing and offering roses, an initiative praised by voters. Folk dance trainer Ajay Kumar Mandal designed the performance specifically to reflect Bihar's cultural heritage, urging voters to cast their votes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
