Left Menu

Folk Dances Inspire Record Voter Turnout in Bihar Elections

In Bihar, cultural performances were used to boost voter turnout during the assembly elections. Folk and tribal dances outside polling stations encouraged voters, resulting in a record turnout. The initiative highlighted local cultural heritage while engaging voters in Purnea district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:55 IST
Folk Dances Inspire Record Voter Turnout in Bihar Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative approach to boost voter turnout, cultural troupes showcased Bihar's traditional folk and tribal dances outside a polling booth in Purnea district on Tuesday.

The second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls across 122 constituencies in Bihar saw voters greeted with vibrant cultural performances as part of a strategic effort to engage them amid tight security.

At a model polling station in Kala Bhawan, performers clad in traditional attire welcomed voters by dancing and offering roses, an initiative praised by voters. Folk dance trainer Ajay Kumar Mandal designed the performance specifically to reflect Bihar's cultural heritage, urging voters to cast their votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

 Greece
2
Cross-Border Trade Stagnation: A Costly Standstill

Cross-Border Trade Stagnation: A Costly Standstill

 Pakistan
3
Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

 Pakistan
4
SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging validity of Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021.

SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging validity of Tribunals Reforms (Rati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025