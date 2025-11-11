Folk Dances Inspire Record Voter Turnout in Bihar Elections

In an innovative approach to boost voter turnout, cultural troupes showcased Bihar's traditional folk and tribal dances outside a polling booth in Purnea district on Tuesday.

The second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls across 122 constituencies in Bihar saw voters greeted with vibrant cultural performances as part of a strategic effort to engage them amid tight security.

At a model polling station in Kala Bhawan, performers clad in traditional attire welcomed voters by dancing and offering roses, an initiative praised by voters. Folk dance trainer Ajay Kumar Mandal designed the performance specifically to reflect Bihar's cultural heritage, urging voters to cast their votes.

