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Udhayanidhi Stalin Rallies Against AIADMK and BJP Ahead of Assembly Polls

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK leader, launched his Assembly election campaign, focusing on defeating AIADMK's Palaniswami and sidelining BJP's influence. He emphasized Tamil Nadu's independence from Delhi's policies and criticized the New Education Policy while promoting local welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:29 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin Rallies Against AIADMK and BJP Ahead of Assembly Polls
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin commenced his Assembly poll campaign, emphasizing it as a battle to oust AIADMK's Palaniswami. He highlighted the importance of resisting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's influence in the state.

Addressing a significant rally, Udhayanidhi recalled his father and DMK chief MK Stalin's assertion that the election was a contest between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. He accused AIADMK of being a pawn for the BJP and listed successes of the DMK regime, urging support for their 'Rising Sun' symbol.

Udhayanidhi criticized the Centre's New Education Policy and its financial oversight affecting Tamil Nadu. He accused AIADMK of betraying the state by aligning with the BJP, asserting that Tamil Nadu's rights and cultural identity must be safeguarded against external impositions.

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