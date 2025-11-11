Exploring the Evolution of Intimacy Coordination in Hollywood

Florence Pugh has spoken candidly about the role of intimacy coordinators in Hollywood, emphasizing their evolving presence and importance in the industry.

Pugh, who has experienced both positive and negative interactions, believes the profession is still 'figuring itself out' amid the post-#MeToo landscape.

Despite some challenges, Pugh notes a shift towards more 'fantastic experiences' on set, underscoring the need for a safe and meaningful work environment.

