Exploring the Evolution of Intimacy Coordination in Hollywood

Florence Pugh shares her experiences with intimacy coordinators, highlighting the evolving role they play in Hollywood. While noting the progress made since the #MeToo movement, she underscores the challenges and growth within the profession. Pugh emphasizes the importance of ensuring a comfortable and meaningful environment on set.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Florence Pugh has spoken candidly about the role of intimacy coordinators in Hollywood, emphasizing their evolving presence and importance in the industry.

Pugh, who has experienced both positive and negative interactions, believes the profession is still 'figuring itself out' amid the post-#MeToo landscape.

Despite some challenges, Pugh notes a shift towards more 'fantastic experiences' on set, underscoring the need for a safe and meaningful work environment.

