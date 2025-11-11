Melodies of Dissent: Street Musician's Resistance

Diana Loginova, an 18-year-old street musician from St Petersburg, has gained international attention after being jailed for singing anti-Kremlin songs. Her repeated arrests come amid growing censorship in Russia since the onset of its conflict with Ukraine.

Loginova, a music student who performs under the name Naoko, was initially jailed for 13 days after performing tracks by exiled artists critical of the Kremlin. A court has since added 13 more days to her sentence, alongside her bandmate Alexander Orlov, citing public order offenses.

Russia has intensified its crackdown on dissenting voices, arguing for unity as it views itself embroiled in a proxy war with the West. Loginova's performances of politically charged songs, seen as symbols of change, have led to fines and further legal consequences.