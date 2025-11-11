Left Menu

Melodies of Dissent: Street Musician's Resistance

Diana Loginova, an 18-year-old Russian street musician, faces increased jail time for performing anti-Kremlin songs. Her case highlights the stringent censorship in Russia amidst the Ukraine conflict. Despite facing jail for performances in St Petersburg, Loginova continues to sing tracks critical of the Russian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:59 IST
musician

Diana Loginova, an 18-year-old street musician from St Petersburg, has gained international attention after being jailed for singing anti-Kremlin songs. Her repeated arrests come amid growing censorship in Russia since the onset of its conflict with Ukraine.

Loginova, a music student who performs under the name Naoko, was initially jailed for 13 days after performing tracks by exiled artists critical of the Kremlin. A court has since added 13 more days to her sentence, alongside her bandmate Alexander Orlov, citing public order offenses.

Russia has intensified its crackdown on dissenting voices, arguing for unity as it views itself embroiled in a proxy war with the West. Loginova's performances of politically charged songs, seen as symbols of change, have led to fines and further legal consequences.

