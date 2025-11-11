Left Menu

The Bitcoin Laundering Queen: Qian Zhimin's Web Unraveled

Qian Zhimin, a central figure in a massive Ponzi scheme, evaded capture for years using forged identities and laundering bitcoins. Sentenced in 2024 in London, she orchestrated her operations from Europe, involving assistants to convert bitcoin into cash and luxury assets. Authorities aim to compensate victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:45 IST
An elusive chase ended with the arrest of Ponzi scheme mastermind Qian Zhimin, bringing her intricate web of deceit and laundering across continents to a dramatic halt. Starting her run at the Myanmar border in 2017, Qian traveled through Southeast Asia before landing at London's Heathrow airport with a fraudulent passport.

Qian managed to convert hefty sums of bitcoin into cash, buying luxury items throughout Europe, while cleverly sidestepping countries with extradition agreements with China. Despite her guilt plea, the saga involves ongoing recovery battles over the billions in bitcoin she once controlled.

Authorities continue dismantling her operation by seizing assets, including bitcoin worth billions. British prosecutors are moving forward with a potential compensation scheme for victims swindled in the colossal Chinese fraud operation helmed by Qian, showcasing a relentless pursuit of justice and reparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

