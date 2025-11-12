Left Menu

Protests Surge Over Jain Trust's Controversial Property Sale in Pune

The Maharashtra charity commissioner cancelled a Jain trust's property sale to a builder in Pune. However, neither party has formalized the cancellation. Protests led by Jain leader Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj continue, warning of further agitation. Allegations against Union minister involvement add a political layer to the controversy.

Pune | Updated: 12-11-2025 08:40 IST
Protests Surge Over Jain Trust's Controversial Property Sale in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

The controversial sale of a prime property by a Jain trust in Pune has been cancelled by the Maharashtra charity commissioner. The land in Model Colony, acquired by Gokhale Landmarks LLP, faced severe backlash from the Jain community shortly after its purchase. Despite the cancellation order, official procedures remain incomplete.

Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj, a prominent Jain spiritual leader, emphasized that protests would persist if the deal isn't voided soon. The intended property's redevelopment faced criticism from students and community members, leading to both involved parties expressing a wish to annul the agreement, which initially transpired at a transaction value of Rs 311 crore.

Amid the unrest, allegations have emerged from former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, suggesting political interference by Union minister Murlidhar Mohol, a claim he strongly refutes. As tensions escalate, a potential hunger strike looms outside the chief minister's residence, highlighting the urgency and widespread impact of the issue.

