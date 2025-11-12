Left Menu

Bollywood Star Govinda Hospitalized Again: Condition Under Observation

Bollywood actor Govinda has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital with undisclosed health concerns. Currently under observation at CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital, his medical condition is being evaluated by doctors. This marks Govinda's second hospital visit in recent months, following a bullet injury to his leg last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:00 IST
Bollywood Star Govinda Hospitalized Again: Condition Under Observation
Actor Govinda (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Govinda was hospitalized on Wednesday in Mumbai; however, the specifics of his health condition remain sparse. Current reports confirm his admission to CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Juhu, where he remains conscious and is under medical observation, according to his manager Shashi Sinha.

Sinha mentioned that doctors plan to assess Govinda's condition around noon, after which further actions will be determined. Medical evaluations and tests are ongoing. This incident follows Govinda's recent hospital visit to see actor Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital, who was unwell earlier this week.

This marks the second hospitalization for Govinda in recent months. Last October, the actor was rushed to CritiCare Hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while handling his revolver. The incident occurred as Govinda was preparing to travel to Kolkata. Updates regarding his latest condition are eagerly awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Rising Demand for Electricity Sparks Global Energy Shift

Rising Demand for Electricity Sparks Global Energy Shift

 France
2
Australia's High Court Blocks Russian Embassy on Security Grounds

Australia's High Court Blocks Russian Embassy on Security Grounds

 Global
3
NIA Launches In-Depth Probe into Delhi Car Blast Linked to Terror Network

NIA Launches In-Depth Probe into Delhi Car Blast Linked to Terror Network

 India
4
ESSS 2026: Fostering Innovation, Collaboration, and Dependability in Embedded Systems

ESSS 2026: Fostering Innovation, Collaboration, and Dependability in Embedde...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025