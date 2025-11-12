Bollywood Star Govinda Hospitalized Again: Condition Under Observation

Bollywood actor Govinda was hospitalized on Wednesday in Mumbai; however, the specifics of his health condition remain sparse. Current reports confirm his admission to CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Juhu, where he remains conscious and is under medical observation, according to his manager Shashi Sinha.

Sinha mentioned that doctors plan to assess Govinda's condition around noon, after which further actions will be determined. Medical evaluations and tests are ongoing. This incident follows Govinda's recent hospital visit to see actor Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital, who was unwell earlier this week.

This marks the second hospitalization for Govinda in recent months. Last October, the actor was rushed to CritiCare Hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while handling his revolver. The incident occurred as Govinda was preparing to travel to Kolkata. Updates regarding his latest condition are eagerly awaited. (ANI)