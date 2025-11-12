Celebrating Prathamastami: Odisha's Unique Tribute to Firstborns

Odisha marked 'Prathamastami', a cultural festival celebrating firstborns, as leading figures extended their greetings. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joined the well-wishers, emphasizing the festival's cultural importance and wishing happiness and prosperity to all.

'Prathamastami', observed in the Margasir month, honors the eldest child, or 'podhuan', within families. Tradition sees maternal uncles gifting new clothes to the firstborn, while mothers offer prayers for their long life. The ritual richly decorates the child with vermilion and sacred elements.

Celebrations include preparing 'Enduri Pitha', a turmeric-infused rice cake, offered to Goddess Sasthi Devi, who protects children. Rituals extend to prominent temples like Lord Jagannath in Puri and Shree Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar, reinforcing the festival's deep cultural roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)