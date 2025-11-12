Left Menu

Remembering Homayoun Ershadi: A Cinematic Icon's Legacy

Renowned Iranian actor Homayoun Ershadi, celebrated for his roles in 'The Kite Runner' and 'Taste of Cherry', has passed away at 78 after battling cancer. His illustrious career began by chance and spanned over 90 films, earning him international acclaim. Tributes pour in from the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:16 IST
Renowned Iranian actor Homayoun Ershadi, whose legacy includes iconic roles in films like 'The Kite Runner' and Abbas Kiarostami's 'Taste of Cherry', has died at the age of 78.

The Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that Ershadi succumbed to cancer on Tuesday. His passing has led to a wave of tributes from the international film community.

Homayoun Ershadi began his career serendipitously when Kiarostami cast him in the acclaimed 'Taste of Cherry'. He later gained global recognition for his role as Baba in 'The Kite Runner'. During his career, Ershadi acted in over 90 films, earning respect and admiration worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

