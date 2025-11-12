Remembering Homayoun Ershadi: A Cinematic Icon's Legacy

Renowned Iranian actor Homayoun Ershadi, whose legacy includes iconic roles in films like 'The Kite Runner' and Abbas Kiarostami's 'Taste of Cherry', has died at the age of 78.

The Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that Ershadi succumbed to cancer on Tuesday. His passing has led to a wave of tributes from the international film community.

Homayoun Ershadi began his career serendipitously when Kiarostami cast him in the acclaimed 'Taste of Cherry'. He later gained global recognition for his role as Baba in 'The Kite Runner'. During his career, Ershadi acted in over 90 films, earning respect and admiration worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)