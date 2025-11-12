Federal Bank Launches Bharat Surotsav: A Cultural Extravaganza
Federal Bank unveils its cultural property, Bharat Surotsav, in Chennai. The festival celebrates India's artistic heritage through dance and music, with its inaugural event scheduled for November 22. The launch promotes regional pride and offers discounts for Federal Bank customers on ticket purchases.
- Country:
- India
In Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Federal Bank has introduced its new cultural initiative, Bharat Surotsav, aimed at celebrating India's rich artistic heritage through an immersive dance and music festival. The launch was graced by several dignitaries from the bank's regional headquarters.
The inaugural event is set for November 22 at the Madras Music Academy, featuring acclaimed artists like Padma Shri Shobana and the Carnatic-rock group Agam Band. In addition, Federal Bank is offering a special 15% discount on tickets for its debit and credit cardholders.
MVS Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer at Federal Bank, emphasized the festival's role in blending finance with culture, fostering unity and pride among diverse audiences. Each city in the Bharat Surotsav series will spotlight local cultural talents, enriching the community's connections with their unique heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sabrina Carpenter to Star in Musical Adaptation of 'Alice in Wonderland'
Celebrating the Life of Cleto Escobedo III: A Musician's Journey with Jimmy Kimmel
Magic, Music, and Movie Stars: A Blend of Entertainment News
Paramount Skydance's Bold Streaming Strategy: A New Era in Media Transformation
Magic, Music, and Movies: Entertainment News Extravaganza