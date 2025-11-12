Casio Expands Presence in Delhi with Sixth Exclusive Outlet

Casio Computer Co. Ltd., a prominent name in consumer electronics, has inaugurated its sixth Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in New Delhi's Unity One Elegante Mall. This strategic expansion is part of Casio's ongoing mission to bring its famed timepieces closer to Indian consumers, bringing the total to 72 outlets across the country.

The newly launched store showcases a wide spectrum of Casio's celebrated collections, including the G-SHOCK's latest releases and Edifice chronographs, set against a sleek modern backdrop that embodies the essence of Japanese craftsmanship and innovation.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director of Casio India, emphasized the store's potential to enhance Casio's brand experience by celebrating a blend of style and function in a burgeoning retail hub. The store operates daily from 11:00 AM to 9:30 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)