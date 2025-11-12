Left Menu

Casio Expands Presence in Delhi with Sixth Exclusive Outlet

Casio Computer Co. Ltd. has opened its sixth Exclusive Brand Outlet in New Delhi at the Unity One Elegante Mall. This new store is part of Casio's strategy to expand its retail presence in India. The store offers a variety of iconic timepieces that reflect Casio's dedication to craftsmanship and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:19 IST
Casio Expands Presence in Delhi with Sixth Exclusive Outlet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Casio Computer Co. Ltd., a prominent name in consumer electronics, has inaugurated its sixth Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in New Delhi's Unity One Elegante Mall. This strategic expansion is part of Casio's ongoing mission to bring its famed timepieces closer to Indian consumers, bringing the total to 72 outlets across the country.

The newly launched store showcases a wide spectrum of Casio's celebrated collections, including the G-SHOCK's latest releases and Edifice chronographs, set against a sleek modern backdrop that embodies the essence of Japanese craftsmanship and innovation.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director of Casio India, emphasized the store's potential to enhance Casio's brand experience by celebrating a blend of style and function in a burgeoning retail hub. The store operates daily from 11:00 AM to 9:30 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wanted Fugitive Nabbed After 26 Years on the Run

Wanted Fugitive Nabbed After 26 Years on the Run

 India
2
Bihar Votes: A Battle of Mandates and Change

Bihar Votes: A Battle of Mandates and Change

 India
3
Budget Battle: Czech Parliament Faces Fiscal Showdown

Budget Battle: Czech Parliament Faces Fiscal Showdown

 Global
4
Real Estate and the Climate Conundrum: India's $1 Trillion Uplift

Real Estate and the Climate Conundrum: India's $1 Trillion Uplift

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025