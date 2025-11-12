Casio Expands Presence in Delhi with Sixth Exclusive Outlet
Casio Computer Co. Ltd. has opened its sixth Exclusive Brand Outlet in New Delhi at the Unity One Elegante Mall. This new store is part of Casio's strategy to expand its retail presence in India. The store offers a variety of iconic timepieces that reflect Casio's dedication to craftsmanship and innovation.
- Country:
- India
Casio Computer Co. Ltd., a prominent name in consumer electronics, has inaugurated its sixth Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in New Delhi's Unity One Elegante Mall. This strategic expansion is part of Casio's ongoing mission to bring its famed timepieces closer to Indian consumers, bringing the total to 72 outlets across the country.
The newly launched store showcases a wide spectrum of Casio's celebrated collections, including the G-SHOCK's latest releases and Edifice chronographs, set against a sleek modern backdrop that embodies the essence of Japanese craftsmanship and innovation.
Speaking at the launch, Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director of Casio India, emphasized the store's potential to enhance Casio's brand experience by celebrating a blend of style and function in a burgeoning retail hub. The store operates daily from 11:00 AM to 9:30 PM.
(With inputs from agencies.)