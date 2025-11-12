Left Menu

Unlocking Tripura's Hidden Gem: A Journey Through Cultural and Spiritual Heritage

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasizes unlocking Tripura's potential, focusing on its cultural and spiritual heritage. In a meeting on the Matabari Tourism Circuit, plans to enhance connectivity, redesign attractions, and develop Dumbur islands were discussed. The initiative aims to draw global tourists and spur economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:20 IST
The Centre is dedicated to highlighting Tripura's cultural and spiritual wealth, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced. Leading a review on the Matabari Tourism Circuit, he urged officials to emulate successful global tourism models to provide a top-notch visitor experience.

Scindia emphasized the potential of Tripura as a global tourism hub, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision. Discussions centered on improving Agartala airport's international reach, redesigning key tourist sights, and fostering investments via a PPP model for the Dumbur islands.

The initiative underscores civil conservation and skill development, aiming to bolster the tourism sector and foster economic growth in Tripura. Chief Minister Manik Saha joined Scindia at the meeting.

