Unlocking Tripura's Hidden Gem: A Journey Through Cultural and Spiritual Heritage

The Centre is dedicated to highlighting Tripura's cultural and spiritual wealth, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced. Leading a review on the Matabari Tourism Circuit, he urged officials to emulate successful global tourism models to provide a top-notch visitor experience.

Scindia emphasized the potential of Tripura as a global tourism hub, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision. Discussions centered on improving Agartala airport's international reach, redesigning key tourist sights, and fostering investments via a PPP model for the Dumbur islands.

The initiative underscores civil conservation and skill development, aiming to bolster the tourism sector and foster economic growth in Tripura. Chief Minister Manik Saha joined Scindia at the meeting.