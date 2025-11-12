Left Menu

Julia Ducournau's 'Alpha' Explores Fear and Rejection Through a Viral Lens

In her latest film 'Alpha,' French filmmaker Julia Ducournau explores the themes of fear and rejection against the backdrop of a viral outbreak. The film follows 13-year-old Alpha, portraying her struggle with societal stigma, influenced by real-world events and emotional trauma from past pandemics.

French filmmaker Julia Ducournau's latest drama, 'Alpha,' delves deep into the emotional landscape of fear and rejection in a world threatened by a mysterious virus. Known for her Palme d'Or-winning film 'Titane,' Ducournau crafts a story centered around a rebellious teenager named Alpha, played by Melissa Boros.

The narrative unfolds as 13-year-old Alpha receives a dubious tattoo at a party, igniting panic from her mother over a possible infection with the unnamed virus. This leads to Alpha facing societal ostracism at school. Ducournau, who wrote and directed the film, drew inspiration from a 'dark cycle' of current events and echoes of the AIDS pandemic, though she insists the film is not directly about AIDS.

Actor Tahar Rahim stars as Alpha's uncle Amin, a character battling drug addiction. To prepare for the role, Rahim underwent a significant transformation, losing over 20 kilograms and engaging with charity work. 'It's one of the best experiences I've ever had,' Rahim noted. 'Alpha' is set to debut in UK cinemas on Friday.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

