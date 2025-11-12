Balmain Names Antonin Tron as Creative Director Amid Luxury Fashion Shake-Up

French fashion house Balmain has announced the appointment of Antonin Tron as its new creative director, replacing Olivier Rousteing who held the role for over a decade. This shift aligns with a broader trend among luxury fashion brands seeking innovative leadership to drive growth and sales.

Balmain's CEO, Matteo Sgarbossa, emphasized Tron's expertise in draping and his unique view of fashion as a 'spatial art'. The announcement follows Rousteing's departure, signaling a fresh chapter for the brand under Tron's direction.

Tron, an alumnus of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, has a storied history with brands like Louis Vuitton and Givenchy before launching his own label. His inaugural show for Balmain is set for March in Paris. Balmain is part of the Mayhoola portfolio, which also includes Valentino.

