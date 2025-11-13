Left Menu

Farewell to the Penny: Historic US Coin Reaches Its Final Mint

The US Mint in Philadelphia is set to strike its last circulating penny as President Trump cancels the 1-cent coin due to high production costs. While many lament the coin's phasing-out, its obsolescence and reduced necessity in transactions make this decision largely pragmatic in the modern era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:03 IST
Farewell to the Penny: Historic US Coin Reaches Its Final Mint
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The historic decision to discontinue the production of the penny marks the end of an era for the US Mint in Philadelphia, where these coins have been crafted since 1793. President Donald Trump announced the move in light of rising costs, with production expenses reaching nearly four cents per coin.

A divergence of opinions surrounds the phasing out of the penny. While some value the coin as a charming keepsake or symbol of luck, others, like the National Association of Convenience Stores, criticize the abrupt manner of its discontinuation and the lack of guidance on handling existing stock and transactions.

Treasury officials, including Secretary Scott Bessent, argue the end of the penny will save the department $56 million annually, despite mixed reactions among retailers and consumers. Historians, however, reflect on the cultural significance of the penny as a chronicle of American history and identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ganesh Godiyal: Leading Uttarakhand Congress to 2027 Victory

Ganesh Godiyal: Leading Uttarakhand Congress to 2027 Victory

 India
2
Grateful to Sri Lankan team for continuing Pakistan tour: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Grateful to Sri Lankan team for continuing Pakistan tour: PCB chief Mohsin N...

 Global
3
Remaining two Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI matches on November 14 and 16 in Rawalpindi instead of November 13 and 15: PCB.

Remaining two Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI matches on November 14 and 16 in Rawalp...

 Global
4
Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attack

Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attac...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025