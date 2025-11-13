Delhi Honors Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Koli in Commemoration Scheme

The Delhi Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has decided to honor freedom fighter Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Koli by including her in its Scheme for the Commemoration of Birth and Death Anniversaries of Eminent Personalities.

This decision highlights Jhalkari Bai's significant contributions to India's freedom struggle as part of Rani Lakshmi Bai's army during the 1857 War of Independence. The move underscores the Delhi Government's commitment to acknowledging various historical figures who played key roles in shaping the nation.

Administered by the Department for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, the scheme offers grants up to Rs 50,000 to registered NGOs for organizing commemorative events. This financial assistance aims to facilitate public remembrance and education about the contributions of such personalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)