AI's Impact on Music, K-pop, and Film Industry Unveiled

Entertainment industry faces AI disruption as 97% can't tell AI music apart from human creations, NewJeans resumes with ADOR amidst a legal battle, new 'Now You See Me' actors train in magic, Julia Ducournau's new film explores fear, and OpenAI faces copyright breach over German song lyrics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent Deezer–Ipsos survey reveals a striking 97% of listeners cannot tell the difference between AI-generated and human-composed music, raising ethical and copyright issues in the industry. Conducted with 9,000 participants from eight countries, the study highlights AI's potential to transform music creation and artist livelihoods.

K-pop sensation NewJeans is set to rejoin their label, ADOR, ending a months-long hiatus due to a legal dispute. The South Korean girl group's move back to ADOR was reported by Yonhap, as they navigate a music industry where labels typically dominate control over artists.

In other entertainment news, 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' features new cast members training at The Magic Castle in Los Angeles to master tricks for the movie. Meanwhile, filmmaker Julia Ducournau's latest project, 'Alpha,' delves into themes of fear, using a viral pandemic metaphor. Additionally, OpenAI's ChatGPT faces legal issues in Germany for using song lyrics in its language model, violating copyright laws according to a Munich court ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

