Left Menu

Sunny Deol Criticizes Intrusive Media Over Father's Health Speculation

Sunny Deol expressed anger at the media for intruding into his family's privacy amid false reports about his father Dharmendra's health. The veteran actor, recently released from the hospital, is recuperating at home. The Deol family urged respect and privacy, condemning media's speculative behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:10 IST
Sunny Deol Criticizes Intrusive Media Over Father's Health Speculation
  • Country:
  • India

Sunny Deol has publicly criticized media personnel for their intrusive behavior following false reports surrounding his father Dharmendra's health. The actor upbraided journalists who besieged the family's home despite repeated requests for privacy.

Dharmendra, the 89-year-old Bollywood legend, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday to continue his recovery at home. Doctor Pratit Samdani affirmed that this was in line with the family's wishes.

The Deol family, through their media representative, thanked well-wishers for their support but admonished the media for their speculative coverage, noting the spread of unverified news that Dharmendra had passed away, which they thoroughly rebuked.

TRENDING

1
Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambitions

Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambition...

 Global
2
Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

 Bangladesh
3
From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

 Global
4
Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025