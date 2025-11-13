Sunny Deol Criticizes Intrusive Media Over Father's Health Speculation

Sunny Deol has publicly criticized media personnel for their intrusive behavior following false reports surrounding his father Dharmendra's health. The actor upbraided journalists who besieged the family's home despite repeated requests for privacy.

Dharmendra, the 89-year-old Bollywood legend, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday to continue his recovery at home. Doctor Pratit Samdani affirmed that this was in line with the family's wishes.

The Deol family, through their media representative, thanked well-wishers for their support but admonished the media for their speculative coverage, noting the spread of unverified news that Dharmendra had passed away, which they thoroughly rebuked.