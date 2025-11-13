Left Menu

Zanzibar's Solar Mamas: Lighting Up Communities and Breaking Barriers

In Zanzibar, Barefoot College International trains women called 'solar mamas' to bring solar energy to rural homes. These women, often with little formal education, become solar power technicians and community health advocates. The program faces funding challenges and local resistance but continues to empower women and improve living conditions.

Zanzibar | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Tanzania

When darkness falls in Zanzibar's rural areas, many turn to solar energy, thanks to local women known as 'solar mamas'. These women, trained by Barefoot College International, bring sustainable light to homes and act as health advocates.

Barefoot College's initiative selects women, often with minimal education, and trains them in solar technology. The program aims to empower women and improve community health by replacing harmful kerosene lamps with clean energy alternatives.

However, despite its success, the program faces funding constraints and local resistance. Yet, the solar mamas continue breaking societal barriers and demonstrating women's roles in advancing clean energy in Africa.

