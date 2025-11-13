Zanzibar's Solar Mamas: Lighting Up Communities and Breaking Barriers

When darkness falls in Zanzibar's rural areas, many turn to solar energy, thanks to local women known as 'solar mamas'. These women, trained by Barefoot College International, bring sustainable light to homes and act as health advocates.

Barefoot College's initiative selects women, often with minimal education, and trains them in solar technology. The program aims to empower women and improve community health by replacing harmful kerosene lamps with clean energy alternatives.

However, despite its success, the program faces funding constraints and local resistance. Yet, the solar mamas continue breaking societal barriers and demonstrating women's roles in advancing clean energy in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)