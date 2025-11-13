Media Criticized for Invasion during Dharmendra’s Recovery

After an incident involving Sunny Deol's angry confrontation with photographers outside his home, filmmakers Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar have expressed concerns over the ongoing media scrutiny of the Deol family. Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was recently discharged from the hospital, is at the center of the attention.

On Thursday, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share his thoughts on what he described as a 'media circus' surrounding the Deol family. He articulated his distress over the apparent lack of courtesy and sensitivity shown by the media during what is an emotionally challenging time for Dharmendra and his family.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also chimed in, advocating for the media to respect the Deol family's privacy and provide them with peaceful space, especially given the circumstances. This comes in light of Sunny Deol's visible frustration with photographers congregating outside his residence shortly after Dharmendra was released from Breach Candy Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)