Nashik's Grand Transformation: Kumbh Mela to Elevate Religious Tourism

In a major boost for Maharashtra's tourism and religious landscape, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that over Rs 20,000 crore has been allocated for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik. This investment is set to transform Nashik into a significant pilgrimage center.

Unveiling an array of development projects that aim to last over 25 years, Fadnavis emphasized transparency and the availability of funds. The forthcoming Kumbh, which spans from 2026 to 2028, will operate under the rare 'Trikhand Yog,' marking a unique significance by occurring once every 75 years.

Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stress the importance of leveraging both modern technology and extensive infrastructure upgrades, including the creation of a 'Digital Kumbh' and AI applications for crowd control, to position Nashik as a premier destination on the global spiritual map.

