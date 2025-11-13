Left Menu

Nashik's Grand Transformation: Kumbh Mela to Elevate Religious Tourism

Maharashtra is gearing up for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, with over Rs 20,000 crore sanctioned for development projects transforming Nashik into a major pilgrimage and tourism hub. This major event will incorporate modern technology and infrastructure enhancements to firmly position India's spiritual heritage on the global map.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major boost for Maharashtra's tourism and religious landscape, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that over Rs 20,000 crore has been allocated for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik. This investment is set to transform Nashik into a significant pilgrimage center.

Unveiling an array of development projects that aim to last over 25 years, Fadnavis emphasized transparency and the availability of funds. The forthcoming Kumbh, which spans from 2026 to 2028, will operate under the rare 'Trikhand Yog,' marking a unique significance by occurring once every 75 years.

Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stress the importance of leveraging both modern technology and extensive infrastructure upgrades, including the creation of a 'Digital Kumbh' and AI applications for crowd control, to position Nashik as a premier destination on the global spiritual map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

