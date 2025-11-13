Left Menu

The Splendor of the Borso D'Este Bible: A Rare Masterpiece on Display

The Borso D'Este Bible, a stunning Renaissance illuminated manuscript, is being displayed as part of the Vatican's Holy Year celebrations. Known for its exquisite miniature paintings, it will be showcased in the Italian Senate until January 16, offering visitors a digital exploration of its artistry and spiritual significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:21 IST
The Splendor of the Borso D'Este Bible: A Rare Masterpiece on Display
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a rare event, the Borso D'Este Bible, one of the most extraordinary Renaissance illuminated manuscripts, is on public display in the Italian Senate for the Vatican's Holy Year celebrations.

Renowned for its intricate gold and lapis lazuli miniature paintings, the 15th-century two-volume Bible was transported with heightened security and will be seen until January 16. Ordinarily housed in a Modena library, its public exhibitions are infrequent.

Created by calligrapher Pietro Paolo Marone and illustrators Taddeo Crivelli and Franco dei Russi between 1455 and 1461, the manuscript is regarded by Italy's Culture Ministry as a pinnacle of miniature art. The exhibit includes digital touch screens to explore its imagery, merging sacred text with remarkable artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jorge Martin's Triumphant Return to MotoGP

Jorge Martin's Triumphant Return to MotoGP

 Global
2
Tragic Red Fort Blast: Medical Challenges and Investigation

Tragic Red Fort Blast: Medical Challenges and Investigation

 India
3
Supreme Court Questions Trust In UK's Covid Vaccine Data Over India's

Supreme Court Questions Trust In UK's Covid Vaccine Data Over India's

 India
4
French Authorities Lift Travel Ban on Telegram CEO

French Authorities Lift Travel Ban on Telegram CEO

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025