The Splendor of the Borso D'Este Bible: A Rare Masterpiece on Display

In a rare event, the Borso D'Este Bible, one of the most extraordinary Renaissance illuminated manuscripts, is on public display in the Italian Senate for the Vatican's Holy Year celebrations.

Renowned for its intricate gold and lapis lazuli miniature paintings, the 15th-century two-volume Bible was transported with heightened security and will be seen until January 16. Ordinarily housed in a Modena library, its public exhibitions are infrequent.

Created by calligrapher Pietro Paolo Marone and illustrators Taddeo Crivelli and Franco dei Russi between 1455 and 1461, the manuscript is regarded by Italy's Culture Ministry as a pinnacle of miniature art. The exhibit includes digital touch screens to explore its imagery, merging sacred text with remarkable artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)