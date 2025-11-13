Left Menu

Crossing Borders with Faith: Sikh Pilgrims Embark on Journey of Peace

Over 2,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims visited Pakistan to attend Guru Nanak Dev's 556th birth anniversary events. Amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions, they returned home under high security, carrying a message of peace and love. Officials emphasized the importance of reopening the Kartarpur Corridor for fostering goodwill.

Lahore | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The main event took place on November 5 at Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, Guru Nanak's birthplace. The pilgrims' visit concluded at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, after which they were escorted safely to the Wagah border by police and Pakistan Rangers, according to Evacuee Trust Property Board Additional Secretary Nasir Mushtaq.

Punjab Minorities Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and Mushtaq personally bid farewell to the pilgrims. Emphasizing peace and unity, Mushtaq expressed hopes for reopening the Kartarpur Corridor, which could enhance cross-border visits. The visit occurred amid high tensions following fatal incidents in the region.

