Kerala Court Orders Expedited Review on Jailed Author's Book Publication

The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to make a decision within three months regarding the publication of a book by Roopesh, who is currently jailed on multiple Maoist-related charges.

Roopesh, convicted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), penned 'Bandhitharude Ormakurippukal' (Memoirs of the Incarcerated) while incarcerated. He contends that he is being unfairly withheld permission to publish this work, contrasting his situation with other prisoners who have received such clearance. Despite his UAPA conviction, Roopesh argues that his literary rights should be acknowledged.

The court acknowledged that prison does not erase an individual's rights and emphasized that the refusal to permit his book's publication should only occur if the content is harmful. It noted that thoughts, when transcribed, remain subject to scrutiny but should be evaluated fairly. Hence, the state is urged to assess Roopesh's manuscript without undue delay, allowing for a decision within the stipulated timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)