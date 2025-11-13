Left Menu

Rave Revelations: Inside the Glamorous and Illicit World of Shaikh's Parties

Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, known for organizing extravagant rave parties for celebrities and gangsters, is under custody for a large-scale drug case. Accused of providing drugs at these events, he was deported from Dubai and is being investigated regarding international drug syndicate activities and connections to notable figures.

Updated: 13-11-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:09 IST
Mumbai Police have uncovered striking details about Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, who is implicated in a major mephedrone seizure case. Officials say Shaikh organized rave parties for elite film and fashion celebrities, as well as notorious gangsters, both domestically and internationally.

Shaikh, who was deported from Dubai last month, is now in the custody of the Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to organizing drug-fueled parties, attended by high-profile individuals, including gangster Dawood Ibrahim's nephew, Alishah Parkar.

Authorities are investigating possible connections to other drug traffickers and the involvement of the celebrities named by Shaikh. Known by the alias 'Lavish' due to his opulent lifestyle, Shaikh was apprehended after a remarkable Rs 252 crore mephedrone bust in Sangli, and has ties to an international drug network operating from Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

