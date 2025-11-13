Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Showcases Industrial and Cultural Strengths at India International Trade Fair

Chhattisgarh will highlight its industrial and cultural advancements at the India International Trade Fair in New Delhi. The state will present its economic capabilities, investment incentives, and showcase its rich culture and tourism potential. Special exhibitions and cultural programs are planned to attract investors and promote local industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:35 IST
Chhattisgarh Showcases Industrial and Cultural Strengths at India International Trade Fair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh is set to bring its industrial prowess and cultural richness to the forefront at the India International Trade Fair in New Delhi. Starting Friday at Bharat Mandapam, the fair will culminate on November 27, showcasing Chhattisgarh's strengths under the theme 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'.

The event will feature a special pavilion where industrialists and investors, both domestic and international, will gather to explore the state's industry-friendly environment, investment incentives, and the new Industrial Policy. This initiative is poised to enhance micro, small, and medium enterprises while promoting sustainable industrial growth.

Additionally, Chhattisgarh's vibrant cultural scene and tourism potential will be on display, including live cultural performances and exhibitions. The event highlights local crafts, forest produce, and the emerging millet economy. Through these efforts, the state aims to broaden its reach to national and international markets, attracting investment and recognizing its unique cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mukul Roy's Disqualification: The Fall of Bengal's Political 'Chanakya'

Mukul Roy's Disqualification: The Fall of Bengal's Political 'Chanakya'

 India
2
Zelenskiy Rallies Troops Amid Intense Battles in Southeastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Rallies Troops Amid Intense Battles in Southeastern Ukraine

 Global
3
Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh Triumph as Sub Junior National Football Champions

Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh Triumph as Sub Junior National Football Champio...

 India
4
Delhi Police Gears Up for 44th India International Trade Fair with Traffic Arrangements

Delhi Police Gears Up for 44th India International Trade Fair with Traffic A...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025