Chhattisgarh Showcases Industrial and Cultural Strengths at India International Trade Fair

Chhattisgarh is set to bring its industrial prowess and cultural richness to the forefront at the India International Trade Fair in New Delhi. Starting Friday at Bharat Mandapam, the fair will culminate on November 27, showcasing Chhattisgarh's strengths under the theme 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'.

The event will feature a special pavilion where industrialists and investors, both domestic and international, will gather to explore the state's industry-friendly environment, investment incentives, and the new Industrial Policy. This initiative is poised to enhance micro, small, and medium enterprises while promoting sustainable industrial growth.

Additionally, Chhattisgarh's vibrant cultural scene and tourism potential will be on display, including live cultural performances and exhibitions. The event highlights local crafts, forest produce, and the emerging millet economy. Through these efforts, the state aims to broaden its reach to national and international markets, attracting investment and recognizing its unique cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)