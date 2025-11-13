Left Menu

Chaos at Shreya Ghoshal's Concert: How Fans Surge Turned Eventful

A chaotic scene unfolded at singer Shreya Ghoshal’s concert in Odisha's Cuttack, leaving one person injured. The commotion was caused by a surge of fans toward the stage. Police quickly restored order, allowing the concert to continue. Authorities confirmed adequate management despite the large crowd.

  • Country:
  • India

A chaotic scene erupted at Shreya Ghoshal's concert on Thursday evening, as throngs of fans pushed toward the stage at Bali Jatra ground, Odisha. This surge resulted in one person getting injured, officials reported.

The concert was briefly stopped when the crowd got out of control, with police stepping in to restore order. The event continued once the situation was managed. The massive audience had gathered for the final day of the Bali Jatra festival.

Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh confirmed that despite a daunting crowd, the incident was handled effectively. A single individual was reported injured but stable, as authorities managed the event, deploying 70 platoons or approximately 2,100 personnel for crowd control.

