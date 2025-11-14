India’s Gen Z Disruptors: Shaping a Sustainable, Inspired, and Healthier Tomorrow

Inspiring, innovative, and impactful—India's Gen Z changemakers Manya Harsha, Manikya Sanghi, and Archit Patil are leading transformative efforts in sustainability, literature, and healthcare. They symbolize India's youth's ability to turn passion into purpose, generating profound positive changes across diverse sectors.

Manya Harsha, known as an eco-warrior, pioneered Grandma's Green Weave, recycling 2,200 sarees into 28,000 eco-bags, while also launching a lockdown innovation of vegetable peel paper, influencing over 25,000 with her sustainable practices. Her actions demonstrate the power of young visionaries in tackling environmental challenges.

Manikya Sanghi, a 17-year-old polymath and best-selling author, combines meditation, profound creativity, and storytelling to inspire and empower through his Chronicles of Tierra series. Meanwhile, Archit Patil's healthcare innovation, the PPH Cup, addresses postpartum hemorrhage in over 50 hospitals, showcasing Gen Z's potential in life-saving inventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)