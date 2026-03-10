Left Menu

NHTSA Opens Public Discussion on Zoox's Wheel-Free Robotaxis

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is inviting public input on Zoox's request to deploy steering-wheel-free robotaxis. Zoox claims these vehicles meet safety standards, prompting a discussion on altering regulations to accommodate autonomous vehicles. The initiative highlights U.S. efforts to advance commercial deployment of self-driving technology.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced it is inviting public comments on a petition by Zoox, Amazon.com's self-driving unit, to deploy up to 2,500 steering-wheel-free robotaxis. Zoox has sought exemptions from certain federal vehicle safety standards, asserting that its autonomous vehicles offer a safety level equivalent to human-operated cars.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted this as a significant milestone towards the commercial deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV) fleets. Secretary Duffy emphasized approval of NHTSA's proposed revisions to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards to accommodate driverless vehicles. The agency has the authority to grant exemptions, allowing manufacturers to operate vehicles without human controls on U.S. roads.

Previously, automakers, including GM, have faced challenges with lengthy review processes by NHTSA. Last year, the agency streamlined its procedures for autonomous vehicle exemption requests. The fully autonomous Zoox robotaxi, unveiled in December 2020, features a unique seating arrangement and a top speed of 75 mph, aiming to lead in the evolving self-driving industry.

