Nagarjuna Celebrates Timeless Classic 'Shiva' Re-release

South Indian cinema legend Nagarjuna Akkineni recently took to social media to express his admiration for the re-release of 'Shiva', a film that transformed his career trajectory 36 years ago. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, 'Shiva' first hit the big screen on October 5, 1989, and has now returned in a stunning 4K digitally restored format.

In a heartfelt post on his X handle, Nagarjuna reflected on the film's enduring impact, stating that 'Shiva' feels 'untouched by time'. He described the movie as 'gifted from the stars', emphasizing its timeless appeal and the cosmic significance it holds in his life and in Indian cinema history.

The film's narrative focuses on a college student, Shiva, embroiled with a violent gang leader, showcasing performances by Amala and Raghuvaran alongside Nagarjuna. This re-release coincides with Nagarjuna celebrating 50 years of Annapurna Studios, inviting nostalgic reflection on a film that resonates deeply with audiences old and new.

