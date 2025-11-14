MakeMyTrip's Silver Tourism: A New Era for Elderly Travelers
MakeMyTrip partners with Emoha to offer senior-friendly holiday packages, addressing the travel needs of those over 60. With features like pre-travel health screenings and emergency coordination, the program aims to overcome travel barriers for seniors. This initiative taps into India's growing silver tourism market.
NASDAQ-listed travel company MakeMyTrip announced a strategic collaboration with Emoha to introduce specialized holiday packages tailored for travelers over the age of 60.
The new offerings include senior-friendly accommodations, pre-travel health checks, round-the-clock emergency coordination, and an onboard nurse to ensure safety and comfort.
As India's silver tourism market expands, health, mobility, and safety remain major concerns deterring seniors from traveling. MakeMyTrip's initiative aims to address these barriers, offering seniors the freedom to travel with confidence.
