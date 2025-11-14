MakeMyTrip's Silver Tourism: A New Era for Elderly Travelers

NASDAQ-listed travel company MakeMyTrip announced a strategic collaboration with Emoha to introduce specialized holiday packages tailored for travelers over the age of 60.

The new offerings include senior-friendly accommodations, pre-travel health checks, round-the-clock emergency coordination, and an onboard nurse to ensure safety and comfort.

As India's silver tourism market expands, health, mobility, and safety remain major concerns deterring seniors from traveling. MakeMyTrip's initiative aims to address these barriers, offering seniors the freedom to travel with confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)