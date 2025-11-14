Left Menu

PM Modi's Grand Gesture: Revolutionizing Tribal Development and High-Speed Rail in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Gujarat. He will review the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor's progress and inaugurate various infrastructure projects, enhancing tribal development. The Surat station's design reflects the diamond industry's elegance.

Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make history in Dediapada, Gujarat, where he will commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda. His visit takes on added significance as he examines the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, a revolutionary project for the region.

The Prime Minister's trip includes the inauguration and foundation stone laying of numerous infrastructure endeavors, collectively worth over Rs 9,700 crore, aimed at uplifting tribal communities. These projects will improve infrastructure in rural areas, with a focus on education via the new Eklavya Model Residential Schools and housing under various tribal schemes.

Highlighting the high-speed rail, upon completion, the train will cut travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to two hours, fostering economic growth through enhanced business and tourism. The Surat station combines elegance and functionality, mirroring the city's diamond industry prestige, and marks a milestone in advancing Indian railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

