Ambaji Marble's GI Tag Boosts Global Prestige
Marble from Ambaji, Gujarat, has received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, enhancing its global prestige. Known for its purity and unique qualities, this white marble is used in religious structures worldwide. The tag is expected to bolster demand, benefitting local industries and artisans.
In a boost to its global reputation, Ambaji marble from Gujarat has been awarded the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, symbolizing its unique quality and purity. The official announcement was made by the Geographical Indications Registry under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The marble, which hails from the sacred land of Ambaji, is renowned for its distinctive shine and beauty, often used in the construction of religious sites worldwide. Banaskantha District Collector Mihir Patel highlighted that the GI tag positions Ambaji marble prominently on the global marble industry map, promising enhanced demand both nationally and internationally.
Expressing pride, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel noted the marble's enduring quality, as showcased by historical sites like the Dilwara Jain Temple. With the GI tag, local industries and artisans are expected to benefit significantly from the increased demand for this prized stone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ambaji
- marble
- GI tag
- Gujarat
- quality
- purity
- religious sites
- global market
- sacred
- unique
ALSO READ
Government Revokes Quality Control Orders to Boost Textile Exports
Gurugram Schools Shift to Hybrid Classes Amid Alarming Air Quality
Delhi Chokes: Severe Air Quality Grips Capital
QBurst Emerges as 'Major Contender' in Quality Engineering PEAK Matrix 2025
Choking Capital: Tackling Delhi-NCR's Air Quality Crisis