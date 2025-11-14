Ambaji Marble's GI Tag Boosts Global Prestige

In a boost to its global reputation, Ambaji marble from Gujarat has been awarded the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, symbolizing its unique quality and purity. The official announcement was made by the Geographical Indications Registry under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The marble, which hails from the sacred land of Ambaji, is renowned for its distinctive shine and beauty, often used in the construction of religious sites worldwide. Banaskantha District Collector Mihir Patel highlighted that the GI tag positions Ambaji marble prominently on the global marble industry map, promising enhanced demand both nationally and internationally.

Expressing pride, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel noted the marble's enduring quality, as showcased by historical sites like the Dilwara Jain Temple. With the GI tag, local industries and artisans are expected to benefit significantly from the increased demand for this prized stone.

