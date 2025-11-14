Left Menu

Ambaji Marble's GI Tag Boosts Global Prestige

Marble from Ambaji, Gujarat, has received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, enhancing its global prestige. Known for its purity and unique qualities, this white marble is used in religious structures worldwide. The tag is expected to bolster demand, benefitting local industries and artisans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banaskantha | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:03 IST
Ambaji Marble's GI Tag Boosts Global Prestige
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a boost to its global reputation, Ambaji marble from Gujarat has been awarded the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, symbolizing its unique quality and purity. The official announcement was made by the Geographical Indications Registry under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The marble, which hails from the sacred land of Ambaji, is renowned for its distinctive shine and beauty, often used in the construction of religious sites worldwide. Banaskantha District Collector Mihir Patel highlighted that the GI tag positions Ambaji marble prominently on the global marble industry map, promising enhanced demand both nationally and internationally.

Expressing pride, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel noted the marble's enduring quality, as showcased by historical sites like the Dilwara Jain Temple. With the GI tag, local industries and artisans are expected to benefit significantly from the increased demand for this prized stone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nuclear Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Plant

Nuclear Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Plant

 Russia
2
Call for WHO Treaty Reform Amidst Tobacco Harm Debate

Call for WHO Treaty Reform Amidst Tobacco Harm Debate

 India
3
Bulgaria Seeks Sanctions Breather for Lukoil's Burgas Refinery

Bulgaria Seeks Sanctions Breather for Lukoil's Burgas Refinery

 Global
4
India's Shooting Team Sets Sights on Tokyo Deaflympics Glory

India's Shooting Team Sets Sights on Tokyo Deaflympics Glory

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025