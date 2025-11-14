Bollywood Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actress Kamini Kaushal

The Bollywood community is in mourning following the passing of legendary actress Kamini Kaushal. As news of her demise spread, industry figures took to social media to express their sorrow and share tributes to the cinematic icon.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who shared the screen with Kaushal in 'Kabir Singh', conveyed his sadness through a heartfelt message, writing, "Rest in light maam." Kaushal had portrayed his grandmother in the 2019 blockbuster.

Elsewhere, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kaushal's co-star from the recent film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', paid homage by sharing a poignant black-and-white image of a youthful Kaushal, displaying heart and folded-hands emojis to signify her respect.

Kamini Kaushal's illustrious career began with her award-winning debut film 'Neecha Nagar' in 1946, which won the Palme d'Or at the first Cannes Film Festival. She starred alongside celebrated actors like Ashok Kumar and Raj Kapoor, captivating audiences over several decades.

Kaushal's career extended to television, most notably with the iconic series 'Chand Sitare' on Doordarshan. She continued appearing in films into her later years, including recent hits 'Kabir Singh' (2019) and 'Lal Singh Chaddha' (2022).

(With inputs from agencies.)