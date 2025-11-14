Left Menu

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor pay homage to veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, who passed away at 98. Renowned for her performances in the mid-20th century, Kaushal's career began with Neecha Nagar, a Palme d'Or winner. With over 70 films and TV roles, her influence endures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:47 IST
Farewell to a Legend: Remembering Kamini Kaushal's Legacy
Kamini kaushal (Photo/instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kiara Advani took to social media to commemorate the life of celebrated actress Kamini Kaushal, who died at 98 on Thursday night. Advani, who collaborated with Kaushal in the movie 'Kabir Singh', shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, highlighting the actress's lasting impact on Indian cinema.

"It was an honour to work with you. Your grace, humility, and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal ji," Advani expressed online. Shahid Kapoor also offered a moving tribute to Kaushal, recalling her role in 'Kabir Singh' by posting a photograph of the late actress on Instagram.

Kamini Kaushal, a prominent figure in Indian cinema during the 1940s to 1960s, was revered for her work alongside iconic actors like Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, and Dharmendra. Her first film, 'Neecha Nagar' (1946), made history by winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, the only Indian film to achieve such a feat. Throughout her extensive career, she starred in over 70 films and made notable television appearances, including the show 'Chand Sitare' on Doordarshan. Her legacy persists in contemporary Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

