India at a Crossroads: The Power of Citizen-Governance Collaboration

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the crucial role of citizen and governance collaboration in India's development. Speaking at a Rotary International event, he emphasized the collective responsibility in fostering inclusive growth and commended Rotary for its contributions to public health, literacy, and environmental conservation.

Updated: 14-11-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:36 IST
In a pivotal moment for India, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the critical role of synergy between governance and citizen-led initiatives in driving the country's development. Speaking at a Rotary International event, he outlined the collective responsibility beyond government actions alone.

Radhakrishnan urged a collaborative approach, highlighting the sustained efforts of citizens, community groups, and corporate partners in building the nation's moral and social capital. He underscored the importance of these collaborations in achieving inclusive, sustainable, and humane development.

Commending Rotary International's century-old legacy, Radhakrishnan praised its significant contributions to areas such as public health, literacy, clean water access, and environmental conservation, reinforcing the profound impact of citizen participation in national progress.

