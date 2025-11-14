SCIFF 2025: Empowering Young Minds Through Global Cinema

The 8th School Cinema International Film Festival 2025 kicked off at Delhi Public School, Bengaluru South, marking the commencement of what is deemed the world's largest children's film festival, aligned with Children's Day celebrations.

The festival attracted over 1,000 attendees, comprising students, educators, and dignitaries, including key figures from prominent international film festivals and directors such as Nikolai Dann and Ketan Pal.

Running until November 30, SCIFF 2025 includes 100 curated films from 25 nations and engages students in 41,000 schools through educational workshops and a national filmmaking competition, emphasizing cinema's role in fostering creativity and empathy.