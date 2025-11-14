Left Menu

SCIFF 2025: Empowering Young Minds Through Global Cinema

The 8th School Cinema International Film Festival 2025, held from November 14-30, celebrates Children's Day as the world's largest children's film festival. With over 1,000 participants at its launch, SCIFF 2025 showcases 100 films from 25 countries, engaging students from over 41,000 schools across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:01 IST
SCIFF 2025: Empowering Young Minds Through Global Cinema

The 8th School Cinema International Film Festival 2025 kicked off at Delhi Public School, Bengaluru South, marking the commencement of what is deemed the world's largest children's film festival, aligned with Children's Day celebrations.

The festival attracted over 1,000 attendees, comprising students, educators, and dignitaries, including key figures from prominent international film festivals and directors such as Nikolai Dann and Ketan Pal.

Running until November 30, SCIFF 2025 includes 100 curated films from 25 nations and engages students in 41,000 schools through educational workshops and a national filmmaking competition, emphasizing cinema's role in fostering creativity and empathy.

TRENDING

1
Bumrah's Five-Wicket Brilliance: Patience Overcomes Spin Friendly Surface

Bumrah's Five-Wicket Brilliance: Patience Overcomes Spin Friendly Surface

 India
2
Historic Mosque Saved: Allahabad High Court Halts Demolition in Fatehpur

Historic Mosque Saved: Allahabad High Court Halts Demolition in Fatehpur

 India
3
AIFF Invites Bids for Women's Football League Commercial Rights

AIFF Invites Bids for Women's Football League Commercial Rights

 India
4
Gangster Network in Punjab Busted: Arrest of Weapon Transporters Unveils International Links

Gangster Network in Punjab Busted: Arrest of Weapon Transporters Unveils Int...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025