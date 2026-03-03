Left Menu

Mumbai Suburb Raids Uncover Suspected Terror Ties

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad raided locations in Mumbai's suburbs, suspecting connections to a Pakistan-based terror outfit. Acting on intelligence, the ATS conducted operations in Govandi and Kurla. Four individuals are under interrogation, with incriminating evidence seized. The suspects are linked to a banned organization under the Unlawful Activities Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2026 08:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 08:38 IST
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) executed a series of late-night raids in Mumbai's suburbs, targeting suspected links to a Pakistani terror group. An official revealed that the operation involved four locations, specifically in Govandi and Kurla, and was prompted by actionable intelligence.

Four individuals have been detained for questioning as they allegedly maintained connections with a terror outfit banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). During the raids, the ATS obtained incriminating evidence, which is now under examination.

This crackdown represents a significant move by authorities to dismantle potential terror networks within the region. Investigations are ongoing as officials seek to uncover more details about the suspects' operations and affiliations.

