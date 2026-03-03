Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government's Silence on Khamenei Assassination

Sonia Gandhi criticizes the Indian government's silence regarding the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. She calls for open debate in Parliament on India's foreign policy and its alignment with nation sovereignty. Gandhi emphasizes the need to uphold India's longstanding diplomatic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 08:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 08:28 IST
Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government's Silence on Khamenei Assassination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, has censured the Indian government's silence over the targeted assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Gandhi contends that silent neutrality undermines India's foreign policy and credibility on the global stage.

The former Congress president urges a parliamentary debate on this issue during the upcoming Budget session, criticizing the current administration's evasion of the topic. Gandhi highlights the need for moral clarity in India's diplomacy, referencing the historical principles enshrined in Article 51 of India's Constitution.

Gandhi also recalls former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's efforts to strengthen ties with Iran, suggesting the present government's lack of diplomatic coherence. She warns that ignoring regional instability may compromise India's strategic interests and global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airlines Grapple with Oil Price Surge Amid Middle East Conflict

Airlines Grapple with Oil Price Surge Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Plans to Tackle Soaring Energy Prices Amid Iran Tensions

U.S. Plans to Tackle Soaring Energy Prices Amid Iran Tensions

 Global
3
Deadline Extended for Indore Water Contamination Probe

Deadline Extended for Indore Water Contamination Probe

 India
4
Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government's Silence on Khamenei Assassination

Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government's Silence on Khamenei Assassination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026