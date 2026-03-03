Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government's Silence on Khamenei Assassination
Sonia Gandhi criticizes the Indian government's silence regarding the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. She calls for open debate in Parliament on India's foreign policy and its alignment with nation sovereignty. Gandhi emphasizes the need to uphold India's longstanding diplomatic principles.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp rebuke, Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, has censured the Indian government's silence over the targeted assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Gandhi contends that silent neutrality undermines India's foreign policy and credibility on the global stage.
The former Congress president urges a parliamentary debate on this issue during the upcoming Budget session, criticizing the current administration's evasion of the topic. Gandhi highlights the need for moral clarity in India's diplomacy, referencing the historical principles enshrined in Article 51 of India's Constitution.
Gandhi also recalls former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's efforts to strengthen ties with Iran, suggesting the present government's lack of diplomatic coherence. She warns that ignoring regional instability may compromise India's strategic interests and global standing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Plans to Tackle Soaring Energy Prices Amid Iran Tensions
Unveiling the Shadows: First Known Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Site Documented
Hope and Uncertainty: Iranian Americans React to Regime Change
Trump's Uncertain War: Shifting Aims and Timelines in Iran Conflict
Controversial Bets on Iran's Supreme Leader's Fate Stir U.S. Lawmaker Action