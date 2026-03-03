Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government's Silence on Khamenei Assassination

In a sharp rebuke, Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, has censured the Indian government's silence over the targeted assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Gandhi contends that silent neutrality undermines India's foreign policy and credibility on the global stage.

The former Congress president urges a parliamentary debate on this issue during the upcoming Budget session, criticizing the current administration's evasion of the topic. Gandhi highlights the need for moral clarity in India's diplomacy, referencing the historical principles enshrined in Article 51 of India's Constitution.

Gandhi also recalls former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's efforts to strengthen ties with Iran, suggesting the present government's lack of diplomatic coherence. She warns that ignoring regional instability may compromise India's strategic interests and global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)