U.S. Plans to Tackle Soaring Energy Prices Amid Iran Tensions

The United States is set to introduce measures aimed at alleviating rising energy prices, following an increase in oil costs spurred by escalating tensions with Iran. Secretary of State Rubio announced the upcoming steps during a Monday briefing at Capitol Hill.

According to Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Energy Secretary Chris Wright are expected to outline the strategy on Tuesday. 'Starting tomorrow, expect to see phases of rollout to counteract the situation,' said Rubio. This development comes as no surprise, as it was predicted as a potential issue.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to discuss the matter with Bessent and Wright at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Tuesday, as confirmed by the White House agenda. The energy market witnessed a surge in prices after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, prompting a retaliatory response from Tehran. This led to the shutdown of pivotal oil and gas facilities in the region and disrupted critical shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz.