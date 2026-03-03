Deadline Extended for Indore Water Contamination Probe
A judicial commission investigating water contamination deaths in Indore has extended the evidence submission deadline to April 1 from February 28. Led by Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, the probe focuses on Bhagirathpura's drinking water issues. Officials urge affected parties to submit any related evidence to ensure a comprehensive investigation.
A judicial commission in Indore will continue accepting submissions of evidence regarding the drinking water contamination deaths until April 1, officials announced.
The investigation, led by former Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, aims to uncover causes and responsibilities surrounding the contaminated water in Bhagirathpura.
Affected families and relevant organizations are encouraged to provide related documents, such as medical records and evidence of administrative lapses, to aid the investigation's thoroughness.