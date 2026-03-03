Empowered Committees to Expedite Citizenship Applications in West Bengal

The Union Home Ministry announced the establishment of two new empowered committees in West Bengal to handle applications under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), reflecting the growing demand and volume of submissions.

Previously, the state operated with two committees, but the ballooning number of applications necessitated an expansion to manage this vital citizenship issue more efficiently. A government order specified that the committees would be filled with senior officials, including those from the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau and other central departments.

This step comes under the backdrop of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, which aims to provide fast-tracked citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from specific neighboring countries who entered India before the end of 2014. The Act was a significant development in Indian law and policy, with the government releasing the guiding rules on March 11, 2024.

