Empowered Committees to Expedite Citizenship Applications in West Bengal

The Indian Home Ministry has formed two additional empowered committees in West Bengal to process citizenship applications under the Citizenship Amendment Act. These committees, composed of various government officers, aim to manage the high volume of applications and expedite the decision-making process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 08:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 08:46 IST
The Union Home Ministry announced the establishment of two new empowered committees in West Bengal to handle applications under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), reflecting the growing demand and volume of submissions.

Previously, the state operated with two committees, but the ballooning number of applications necessitated an expansion to manage this vital citizenship issue more efficiently. A government order specified that the committees would be filled with senior officials, including those from the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau and other central departments.

This step comes under the backdrop of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, which aims to provide fast-tracked citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from specific neighboring countries who entered India before the end of 2014. The Act was a significant development in Indian law and policy, with the government releasing the guiding rules on March 11, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

