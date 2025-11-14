Left Menu

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2' First Song 'Thaandavam' Launched with Grandeur

The first song from 'Akhanda 2', starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was launched at a grand event in Mumbai. Titled 'Thaandavam', it features vocals by Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher, and showcases Balakrishna in an intense Aghora look. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the film releases on December 5.

Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated first single from the movie 'Akhanda 2', starring renowned actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, was unveiled during a resplendent ceremony in Mumbai on Friday. The song, aptly named 'Thaandavam', features powerful vocals from acclaimed singers Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher.

The launch took place at Juhu's PVR theatre and was graced by the presence of Nandamuri Balakrishna, young actor Harshaali Malhotra, and singer Kailash Kher, among others. 'Thaandavam' is the inaugural release from the film, directed by Boyapati Sreenu, continuing his successful collaboration with Balakrishna. Composer S Thaman has crafted the film's music.

The full song was presented to enthralled attendees during the event. The visuals depict Balakrishna in a compelling Aghora guise, performing a Shiva Thaandavam within a grand temple setting. The captivating imagery is accentuated by the robust vocal performances and Kalyan Chakravarthy's lyrics. The film, featuring Samyuktha and Aadhi Pinisetty in key roles, also includes technical contributions from C Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae on cinematography, editing by Tammiraju, and production design by A S Prakash.

'Akhanda 2' is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri, and is set for a December 5 release. (ANI)

