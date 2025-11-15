Left Menu

Jharkhand Celebrates Tribal Icon Birsa Munda and State's Silver Jubilee

Jharkhand commemorates the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda and its 25th foundation day, highlighting the state's progress. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended their greetings, honoring Birsa Munda's legacy and the state’s advancements since its establishment in 2000.

  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand marked a momentous occasion on Saturday as it celebrated both the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda and the 25th anniversary of its foundation. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended their heartfelt greetings to the people, reflecting on the significant progress the state has made.

Recalling the valiant efforts of Birsa Munda, Governor Gangwar praised the young freedom fighter for his role in protecting tribal identity and land. He expressed his admiration on the platform X, illustrating that Birsa Munda's legacy continues to inspire many. The governor extended warm wishes to Jharkhand on its silver jubilee, highlighting the state's advancements.

Chief Minister Soren, echoing these sentiments, celebrated the achievements of Jharkhand since its establishment in 2000. He acknowledged the vision of a separate Jharkhand state, realized by brave martyrs inspired by Birsa Munda. The dual celebration underscored the rich cultural heritage and ongoing progress of this vibrant Indian state.

Latest News

