Jharkhand's Global Academic Leap: CM Hemant Soren's Oxford Odyssey

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is embarking on a journey to the University of Oxford, a visit that symbolizes a blend of history and vision. His European tour also includes attending the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, underscoring Jharkhand's push towards international engagement.

In Oxford, Soren will interact with academic institutions and deliver a special lecture at the Blavatnik School of Government. These interactions aim to spotlight Jharkhand's focus on inclusive development and leadership, embedding these priorities within global policy and academic discussions.

Revisiting the legacy of Jaipal Singh Munda, an Oxford alumnus and a pivotal figure in Jharkhand's formation, Soren's visit reiterates the state's ambition to leverage global education. This is part of broader efforts to create opportunities for talent from historically marginalized communities.