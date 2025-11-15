Left Menu

Kerala Film 'Haal' Heads to Court: Battle Over Creative Cuts

The Malayalam film 'Haal' faces a legal battle as its makers plan to seek a review petition at the Kerala High Court. This follows the court's directive for excisions based on a miscommunication, leading to a conflict over creative freedom and film censorship.

Updated: 15-11-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:32 IST
  • India

The Malayalam film 'Haal' is at the center of a legal controversy as its makers prepare to file a review petition at the Kerala High Court. This action comes in response to the court's decision to enforce two scene deletions, mandating a fresh certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Director Rafeek Veera expressed that both he and producer Juby Thomas were unaware of the advocate's suggestion for deletions. The court's mandate followed the CBFC's earlier directive for scene removals, which the producers argue stifled creative expression. Claims of miscommunication have prompted the upcoming legal challenge.

The High Court's directive reflects tensions between judicial oversight and artistic freedom. With scenes involving sensitive socio-cultural elements, including a depiction of beef biryani, the conflict underscores friction in film censorship. As the parties involved contest the cuts, the legal proceedings aim to address the balance between regulation and creative integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

