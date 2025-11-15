Restoring Trust: New Leadership at Travancore Devaswom Board

K Jayakumar assumed his role as the president of the Travancore Devaswom Board, vowing to restore trust among devotees by addressing the administrative and trust issues within the organization.

After taking the oath, Jayakumar emphasized his commitment to tackling challenges that have affected the Board's functioning, citing recent controversies, including the loss of gold at Sabarimala, as focal points for corrective action.

He highlighted the need for transparency and pledged to take strong measures against illegal activities, especially as preparations for the upcoming Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season are underway. Alongside Jayakumar, senior CPI leader K Raju was inducted as a Board member.