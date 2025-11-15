Honoring Birsa Munda: India's Trailblazing Tribal Leader

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, extolling him as a national pride.

Munda, born in 1875 in modern-day Jharkhand, stood against British rule, rallying tribal communities in resistance. He died in British custody at 25, yet his legacy endures.

The nation celebrates Munda's anniversary as 'Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas', reflecting on his pivotal role in the freedom movement and his enduring symbol of resistance.