Honoring Birsa Munda: India's Trailblazing Tribal Leader
India celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. Known for his fight against British colonial rule, Munda's legacy is honored nationwide on 'Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute, highlighting Munda's role in empowering indigenous communities and his lasting impact on the freedom movement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, extolling him as a national pride.
Munda, born in 1875 in modern-day Jharkhand, stood against British rule, rallying tribal communities in resistance. He died in British custody at 25, yet his legacy endures.
The nation celebrates Munda's anniversary as 'Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas', reflecting on his pivotal role in the freedom movement and his enduring symbol of resistance.
Advertisement