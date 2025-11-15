Left Menu

Honoring Birsa Munda: India's Trailblazing Tribal Leader

India celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. Known for his fight against British colonial rule, Munda's legacy is honored nationwide on 'Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute, highlighting Munda's role in empowering indigenous communities and his lasting impact on the freedom movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:53 IST
Honoring Birsa Munda: India's Trailblazing Tribal Leader
Birsa Munda
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, extolling him as a national pride.

Munda, born in 1875 in modern-day Jharkhand, stood against British rule, rallying tribal communities in resistance. He died in British custody at 25, yet his legacy endures.

The nation celebrates Munda's anniversary as 'Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas', reflecting on his pivotal role in the freedom movement and his enduring symbol of resistance.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Police Station Explosion in Kashmir Highlights Ongoing Tensions

Tragic Police Station Explosion in Kashmir Highlights Ongoing Tensions

 Global
2
Hyderabad Police Chief Battles Cyber Fraud Impersonation

Hyderabad Police Chief Battles Cyber Fraud Impersonation

 India
3
ICC Launches Women's Emerging Nations Trophy to Boost Global Women's Cricket

ICC Launches Women's Emerging Nations Trophy to Boost Global Women's Cricket

 Thailand
4
NDA's Historic Win in Bihar: Consequences and Reactions

NDA's Historic Win in Bihar: Consequences and Reactions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025