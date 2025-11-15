Innovation Unveiled: IIT Delhi's Ingenious Creations

The 'Manufacturing Innovation Show' at IIT Delhi provided a platform for first-year undergraduates to display a range of pioneering ideas transformed into functional prototypes, demonstrating a blend of creativity and technical skill.

With innovations spanning automation, electronics, and IoT, attendees witnessed smart resource management solutions such as a drip irrigation water timer equipped with a rain sensor, emphasizing the practical benefits of engineering advancements.

The exhibition also highlighted a variety of projects within categories like robotics and healthcare, including an electric bicycle and diverse tools aimed at enhancing industrial efficiency and sustainable personal mobility.